Sports by Sidnee Michelle WNBA Star Azzi Fudd Teams Up With Cash App To Revamp Dallas Basketball Court The project is part of Fudd’s ongoing partnership with Cash App, which has supported her efforts to expand youth basketball opportunities in North Texas.







Dallas Wings star Azzi Fudd is investing in the next generation of female athletes with the unveiling of a newly renovated basketball court in East Dallas, giving young girls a space to develop their skills and pursue their passion for the sport, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The 23-year-old WNBA guard partnered with financial technology company Cash App and nonprofit Project Backboard to renovate the court at Casa Linda Park.

Fudd officially unveiled the court Oct. 29, joining local girls for a game of knockout following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The redesigned space features floral artwork covering the playing surface and backboards, along with the message “Every princess needs a court,” referencing her nickname, “the People’s Princess.”

The project is part of Fudd’s ongoing partnership with Cash App, which has supported her efforts to expand youth basketball opportunities in North Texas.

Wings guard Azzi Fudd playing knockout with local girls on a newly unveiled court at Casa Linda Park in Dallas. https://t.co/BB0l7TlaFD — Myah Taylor (@t_myah) October 29, 2026

In June, Fudd and Cash App collaborated with Dallas nonprofit Rae’s Hope to host a youth basketball clinic. The initiative included a $35,000 donation supporting the organization’s mission to empower girls through athletics, education, and life-skills development.

“Community means everything to me,” Fudd told the outlet. “Hopefully, I’m here to stay. So I want to give back.”

The former University of Connecticut standout was selected first overall in the 2026 WNBA draft, joining former college teammate Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

Fudd earned All-Rookie Team recognition after averaging 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game during her debut season, according to the WNBA.

Her rookie campaign ended early because of a right knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery in August.

Despite the injury, Fudd has remained active in community outreach and brand partnerships, including a recent Jordan Brand advertising campaign.

The newly renovated court marks another step in her efforts to support youth athletics and give young girls opportunities to play basketball.

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