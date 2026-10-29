(Photo: Athlete’s Foot) Sports by Sidnee Michelle Flau’jae Johnson Scores Millions Through Basketball, Business Deals, And Ownership Johnson signed a four-year, $1.4 million contract with the Storm after being selected in the first round of the 2026 WNBA draft.







WNBA star Flau’jae Johnson is turning her success on the basketball court into a multimillion-dollar business portfolio, leveraging endorsement deals, music partnerships, and investments to build wealth beyond professional sports, Forbes reports.

The 22-year-old Seattle Storm guard recently discussed her financial strategy at the fifth annual Forbes 30/50 Summit in New York, highlighting how she is using her athletic platform to secure ownership stakes and expand into commercial real estate.

According to the outlet, Johnson signed a four-year, $1.4 million contract with the Storm after being selected in the first round of the 2026 WNBA draft. The agreement is worth nearly $346,000 annually on average.

Her business ventures extend well beyond her WNBA salary. Johnson has secured partnerships with major brands, including Puma, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and BodyArmor while building an online audience of approximately 4 million followers. She also has an equity-based music distribution agreement with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Johnson began investing while attending Louisiana State University, using earnings from name, image, and likeness deals to acquire an ownership stake in Unrivaled, the women’s three-on-three basketball league, in 2024.

She has since expanded into real estate, purchasing 35 acres of land in Georgia with plans to develop commercial properties.

“For me, it’s about having a little bit of ownership, equity,” Johnson told the outlet. “I try to use who I am as a brand as leverage in my brand deals.”

The basketball standout helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship before entering the WNBA. Her influence across sports, music, and entrepreneurship earned her recognition on Forbes’ 2024 Top Creators list and its 2025 30 Under 30 list.

Johnson also signed a multiyear playing contract with Unrivaled in June 2026, expanding her relationship with the league beyond her initial NIL partnership.

Her growing portfolio reflects a financial strategy centered on converting athletic earnings and brand recognition into investments, business opportunities, and ownership.

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