WNBA Star Candace Parker Debuts Adidas Sneakers, Designed By 12-Year-Old Daughter

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker is a proud mama.

During Mother’s Day weekend, the groundbreaking WNBA player stepped out onto the court sporting a special edition pair of Adidas sneakers designed by her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa.

The talented Lailaa surprised her mother with the highly anticipated Exhibit B sneaker just before Parker kicked off her 15th WNBA season, Boardroom reported.

“These are the moments I live for as a mother,” Parker captioned an Instagram video clip of the heartfelt surprise. The post also included photos of the basketball player’s public debut with the sneakers.

Over a year ago, Lailaa and Adidas Basketball designers began the process of revealing the brand’s newest basketball model. The latest design updates the Exhibit A “ACE” model that Parker played in throughout the 2021 season. She even rocked the sneakers during the championship run in her first season in Chicago.

“I think visibility is super important and seeing women in leadership positions and representing them,” Parker said regarding last year’s release of the new “Ace” collection with Adidas, as per Bleacher Report. “I think this is a step in the right direction. And I think it’s important that we continue to empower women and young girls.”

The Exhibit B sneaker was intentionally styled to represent meaningful affirmations and phases throughout Parker’s life. The color hues pay homage to her days as a Tennessee Lady Volunteer, and the red wavy color is a nod to her former Naperville High School.

The familiar message, “Right Foot, Left Foot, Breathe, Repeat,” is printed along the insoles and the outsole to continue to motivate Parker out on the court.

“That’s something that I have [tattooed] on my arm, and something Pat [Summitt] used to always tell me,” Parker said in a previous interview with Boardroom. “[She’d say,] ‘when things get hard, just put one foot in front of the other, breathe and repeat.’” The inner collar of the left shoe pays tribute to the late Pat Summitt, Candace’s coach at the University of Tennessee. The right shoe includes a personalized message from Lailaa, “For Mom,” while the heel tab of each shoe reads “Reason.”

“She is my reason and my purpose and having her with me on the court last night in this spirit meant the world to me,” Parker continued in her caption. “Each detail is a memory shared between us, and I could not be prouder to have debuted these at last night’s game. I love you Lailaa Nicole.”