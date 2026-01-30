Woman Nabbed After Walking Across Frozen Detroit River To Canada

A woman from Detroit was arrested after walking across the frozen Detroit River into neighboring Canada.

According to The Metro Detroit News, the unidentified woman was caught on a Canadian police drone near Riverside Park, which borders the Michigan city. Police officers from the Detroit Police Department arrested her after Canadian authorities notified them of the incident. Detroit police reportedly took her in after she returned from the neighboring country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was also summoned to the scene, but she reportedly provided no reason for taking such a risky route into Canada. No information was released about the woman’s identity or the charges against her.

A little more than two years ago, a woman was arrested after jumping into the Detroit River to save an elderly woman’s dog. Police 1 reported that the incident took place on Nov. 8, 2024, when the 49-year-old woman witnessed the 84-year-old woman walking her pet at Bishop Park in Wyandotte, Michigan and saw the dog jump into the river.

The unidentified woman saved the dog, and when the Wyandotte Fire Department arrived on the scene, they helped bring her and the dog back up. After police officers asked her for her identity, she refused to give them her name and became uncooperative, leading police to notice that she was intoxicated.

After identifying the woman, it was discovered that she had multiple arrest warrants for several misdemeanors, and her alcohol level, when tested, blew nearly twice the legal limit. Before she was arrested, the police offered to take her home, but she refused and continued to act “unruly.” This led to her being taken into custody for public intoxication.

“We couldn’t leave her out there in that state, even though she did a good deed by saving the dog,” Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said.

She spent 24 hours in jail before being released.

