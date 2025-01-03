Sports by Mary Spiller Woman Claims Washington Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves Cheated On New Fiancée With Her Months Before Viral Proposal The woman's post called out Jeremy Reaves for allegedly flying her out and having sex with her months before the viral proposal.







The excitement surrounding Washington Commanders’ safety Jeremy Reaves’ proposal to Mikaela Worley didn’t last very long before drama got involved. After a video of the proposal went viral, another woman claimed on X on Dec. 30 that the NFL player flew her out to him recently for extracurricular activities outside of his relationship.

The internet drama began after Reaves went viral in a clip proposing to his girlfriend Mikaela on Sunday, Dec. 29, following a Commander’s win over the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day.

The clip, shared on the NFL’s official social media page, shows Reaves getting down on one knee and proposing to Mikaela right after the game’s conclusion. Mikaela and Reaves shared a heartwarming embrace as she said yes to the big question and shared a kiss as the stadium fans cheered them on.

Following the viral release of the heartwarming video, another woman responded to Reaves’ proposal and accused him of cheating on Mikaela with her.

The woman, whose account identifies her as Kia, hopped on social media the very next day and called out the Commanders’ safety.

She claimed Reaves rolled up with her a few months before he proposed to Mikaela and that the NFL star even flew her out to him.

She reposted the NFL’s video of the newly engaged couple on X and wrote in response, “Not the same man who was in my DMs trying to fly me out & f*** I think the f*** not.”

Not the same man who was in my DMs trying to fly me out & fuck I think the fuck not https://t.co/6KW9A5St7f — kia (@onlykiaaaaa) December 30, 2024

Kia continued to stir the pot in the comments under her repost as she responded to one commenter under her post who called her out for trying to be messy with no reward.

The user wrote, “Well, you missed out lol.”



Kia responded quickly by writing, “Lol no, I flew out there, got f****d, ate good, got some money & came home.”

Reaves has since responded to Kia’s allegations, Although he didn’t tag or mention her post directly on X. His response post came just a few hours after hers on Dec. 30.

Reaves wrote on X, “It’s some weird people in the world, man. Always love on this end, though.”

It's wicked in the world everywhere, but there's so many genuine good people out here! I'm so grateful for yall! ❤️ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 31, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Jewish Heritage With Hanukkah Celebration #BringOnTheLight













