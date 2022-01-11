Woman Mocked After Allegedly Returning $300K to Nelly, Supposedly Receives Paltry $100 Reward

Being a hero sometimes is a thankless job — at least for one woman who reportedly returned a bundle of cash for a few coins.

According to reports, hip-hop artist Nelly allegedly lost a duffle bag that had more than a quarter of a million dollars in it. A woman came to the rescue by returning it to the artist, who, in exchange, rewarded the lady with a paltry $100.

A friend of the unnamed young lady posted about the alleged incident on social media. The Neighborhood Talk captured the online post and reposted the video on its Instagram account.

As the video plays, a male voice can be heard narrating the incident after his friend returned the large amount of cash to the Hot in Herre recording artist.

“We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly bag, it had $300,000 in it. And then what she do? She gave it back.” He then asks the young woman. “And what they give you? Tell ’em what they give you!”

She responds, “A $100.”

He then says into the camera, “They gave her $100 f***ing dollars. Donkey of the Day! They gave her $100 for giving back $300,000.”

Amazingly, the rapper responded to the post by saying, “Cap 🧢… SUUUUUUPPPPPEEERRRRR CAAPPP …!!”

