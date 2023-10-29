A woman is suspected of killing her mother at their home in Los Angeles. Police authorities stated that the woman allegedly stabbed her mother several times and then slit her throat. The cuts were so severe that her head became detached from her body, leaving the body decapitated. The possible murder weapon was recovered at the scene. Police also discovered the victim’s head in a trash can.



According to Law & Crime, Kimberly Monique Gonzalez was arrested after police officers arrived at the home around 5 p.m. in El Monte and discovered her mother, Jacqueline Perez, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

When police officers appeared at the home, an El Monte police sergeant saw the 25-year-old Gonzalez outside the home covered in blood. She was taken into custody shortly after. She has been charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been shattered by this unimaginable tragedy. The pain and grief they must be experiencing is unimaginable,” District Attorney Gascón said in a written statement. “This was an extraordinarily violent act which has had a profound impact on our community. We are fully committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim, and our dedicated team will work tirelessly to bring clarity and closure to this heartbreaking case.”

Residents in the area and family members revealed that there was a trail of bloody footprints on the driveway. Decorations were still up from a recent child’s birthday party.

“There’s blood on that side, there’s blood on the floor,” said Hector Manzo, who is a neighbor.

After arrested by police, Gonzalez, she is being held on $2 million bail, and if convicted of the crime, she is looking at a maximum sentence of life in prison.

