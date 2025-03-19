Women by Stacy Jackson Texas Woman Dies Amid Miscarriage, Husband Blames ‘Reckless’ Abortion Law Hope Ngumezi blames the doctors, the hospital, and the state of Texas for his wife's death after she suffered a miscarriage.







A Texas woman has died after she was taken to a Texas hospital due to a miscarriage during the 11th week of her pregnancy.

Porsha Ngumezi was taken to a Texas hospital and left under the care of doctors who her husband, Hope, believes feared the law. According to Hope, who is now a single dad raising two boys, his wife died at the hands of the state of Texas and its “reckless” abortion law. The Texas Heartbeat Act, instituted in 2021, prohibits physicians from performing an abortion after a “fetal heartbeat” has been detected. The Texas State Law Library noted that an exception to the law applies if the abortion is deemed necessary to save the life of a mother who is at risk due to a physical disorder, illness, or condition. Doctors told CBS News there is a lack of clarity in the law regarding what is considered a dangerous or serious risk.

“I feel like the law is very reckless…very dangerous,” said Hope. “I blame the doctors, I blame the hospital, and I blame the state of Texas.”

Regarding a D&C or dilation and curettage procedure, Porsha reportedly never received one. The procedure, according to the Mayo Clinic, is performed to diagnose or treat excessive uterine bleeding or remove retained pregnancy tissue from the uterus following a miscarriage or abortion. The doctors claimed physicians failed to perform the procedure out of fear of criminal penalties for violating the state’s law.

Hope believes his wife suffered cardiac arrest and died. “I just felt like the doctor turned his back on us. You know, ‘I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want to lose my license or get fined, so the best course is for me to protect myself,'” he said. “We’re not supposed to be worried about, man, if I have a complication, am I gonna lose my life? Would a doctor give me the proper care?”

The maternal mortality rate in Texas increased by 56% between 2019 and 2022 and increased by 11% nationally. BLACK ENTERPRISE noted a 2024 report that revealed state abortion bans threatened nearly seven million Black women nationwide. State Sen. Bryan Hughes, who authored the 2021 legislation, clarified that for Texas, “removal of a miscarriage is not an abortion.” Hughes confirmed that the state is in the process of amending the law to ensure its language is clear.

RELATED CONTENT: Woman Left Newborn Child In Kentucky IHOP Bathroom Toilet, Police Say