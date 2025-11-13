News by Jeroslyn JoVonn White Woman Who Fatally Shot A Black Mom Plans Countersuit To Wrongful Death Suit Susan Lorincz has announced plans to countersue the family of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the Black mother of four she fatally shot through a locked front door.







The woman serving 25 years for killing her neighbor plans to countersue the victim’s family over their wrongful death lawsuit.

Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman serving time for fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens, in 2023, has filed court records that include a handwritten four-page letter outlining her intent to countersue Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, who brought a wrongful death case against her, WCJB reports.

In her filing, Lorincz accuses Owens’ children of lying in their depositions and trespassing on her property before the shooting, alleging one falsely claimed she threw a skate at him. The child told his mother, prompting Owens to confront Lorincz at her door. Lorincz then fired a single shot through the locked door, killing Owens as she stood beside her son.

“Ajike Owens and her children were trespassing,” Lorincz claimed in the handwritten letter filed with the court on Sept. 2. “There were multiple ‘no trespassing signs’ on the property. Ms. Owens did in fact scream, threaten to beat me multiple times while trespassing.”

Lorincz also blames her former landlord for failing to properly secure her home. Lorincz says she plans to sue for slander, libel, and defamation, seeking over $50,000 in damages. In her letter, Lorincz repeats her claim that she shot Owens in self-defense, despite choosing not to testify at her trial.

“Ms. Owens did not knock politely and speak reasonably on June 2, 2023. She pounded and screamed profanities like a lunatic,” Lorincz wrote. “Ms. Owens’ children had lied to her and stated I hit [the 10-year-old boy] with a roller skate.”

Court records show Lorincz has not formally filed a countersuit against Owens’ estate or family. Her threats come amid renewed attention to the case following the release of Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor, which became the platform’s top U.S. film the week of Nov. 3.

The documentary revisits the 2023 shooting, exploring Lorincz’s growing hostility toward neighborhood children and reigniting debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” laws. Lorincz, 58, is currently serving her 25-year sentence at Homestead Correctional Institution in Florida.

