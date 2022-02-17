Woman Makes History, Launches 1st Black-Owned Accredited School That Teaches How to Start a Holistic Practice

Renee comments, “I have used my more than 10 years of experience in the industry to build programs that profoundly impact my students’ lives and create ripple effects throughout their communities. I want them to be able to live up to their potential and remove the barriers to their ability to connect to others fully.”

She says that she was able to achieve this through her company’s signature program called The Mood Makeover Method. This program is an emotional detox and nourishment system that helps their students connect to themselves and those they love in a more meaningful way. This helps to rebuild trust, love, and forgiveness.

Ultimately, the goal of her academy is to help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the naturopathic health industry to become Certified Aromatherapists and teach them how to build profitable businesses.

About

Launched in the year 2019, Holistic Champions is accredited by The National Association of Aromatherapy (NAHA), the governing body of holistic aromatherapy in the U.S. As an academy, it is a recognized member of the Alliance of International Aromatherapists and also a recognized member of the International Clinical Aromatherapy Network (ICANN).

It is also the only known institution that uses the business model of teaching both aromatherapy and business building in one curriculum.

This article was originally published by BlackNews.com.