Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty To Shooting 6-Month-Old Granddaughter

An Ohio grandmother has admitted to shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter in December 2023 when she pleaded guilty to felonious assault on Sept. 17.

According to WCPO Cincinnati, 43-year-old Mia Harris, who hails from Liberty Township, pleaded guilty while appearing at a Butler County courtroom. She was originally charged with three counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. With her guilty declaration, the other charges were dropped.

The grandmother was arrested on Dec. 9, 2023, after officials said she shot at several family members before she took the gun and shot her grandchild. After being charged in December, Harris initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Authorities confirmed that Harris dragged a family member out of her bed and assaulted her. When she did that, two other family members locked themselves in a room with the infant. Harris went into the room and shot at the baby’s mother, with the bullet grazing the woman’s head. She then shot the 6-month-old girl who was on the bed, according to Detective Daniel Turner at Harris’s preliminary hearing.

After shooting the girl, Harris picked her up, gave the infant to the baby’s mother, and smiled before she left the house.

She then left the scene in a vehicle, drove the wrong way on I-75, failed to stop for police officers, and then returned to the home. After she was detained for the shooting, she was asked why she shot her grandchild. At her hearing, Turner testified and stated, “She said, ‘That was not my grandbaby’ and at one point she said, ‘Sorry, not sorry.'”

WCPO reported that Harris also stated that her family was trying to take all of her money, which spurred her actions.

“[She said] her family was trying to take all of her money and then leave, and she was not going to allow that to happen. They crucified her, so she crucified them,” Turner stated.

She is expected back in court on Oct. 9.