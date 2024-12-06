News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Woman Arrested After Robbing Tow Truck Driver As He Attempted To Take Her Vechicle Kelsey Green was charged with aggravated battery after she allegedly robbed the driver of his tow truck







A troubling incident in Memphis led to a woman being arrested after she was accused of robbing a tow truck driver who was trying to tow her vehicle.

According to Law & Crime, 27-year-old Kelsey Green was charged with aggravated battery after she allegedly robbed a man who was attempting to tow her car away on Nov. 24. The Tennessee woman was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released after she posted a bond of $75,000.

A probable cause affidavit detailed that the incident occurred outside an apartment complex at around 6:50 p.m. that evening. As the tow truck driver placed her 2018 GMC Terrain on the lift to be transported, he stated he was taking pictures of the vehicle. He alleges that Green approached, and she “appeared to be armed with a gun.” She went to the tow truck, entered it, and sat in the driver’s seat. She instructed him to back away from the truck, which he did. She then allegedly lowered her car back onto the ground.

After doing so, he stayed in the truck and drove it away from the scene. Another woman purportedly got into Green’s car and drove it away.

Police said Green drove the tow truck away and ditched it near the apartment complex. She abandoned it while leaving with the other woman in the retrieved GMC. Video surveillance from the apartment complex captured the incident, and there was a video recording of the action filmed from inside the tow truck. In a written statement provided to the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit on Nov. 25, the tow truck driver positively identified Green out of a lineup of six individuals as the person who committed the crime.

Records showed that she was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5.

