Snoop Dogg Leads Martha Stewart In The Art Of Negotiation







Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been the ultimate odd couple for the last few years. Recently, Stewart spoke to People and revealed the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also advises her on business negotiations.

The Martha Stewart Living host praised Snoop’s business acumen and his positive personal attributes.

“He is curious, he is a great student, he is a phenomenal negotiator (he’s taught me a lot), he’s tough, and he is ultra sweet,” Stewart said.

She told the Wall Street Journal how Snoop often leads the way when it comes to negotiating terms for their joint business ventures.

“We do a lot of work together, and I wait for him to negotiate the contract, then I go and follow him.”

While Steward finds Snoop a valuable asset in business and friendship, Snoop spoke about their willingness to pass opportunities to one another. One example is Snoop’s Skechers partnership, which happened, in part, due to Stewart bypassing Snoop’s team and showing him the value of working with the brand.

“It’s been numerous calls where she would call me and be like, ‘Snoop, I was trying to get you to do a deal with Skechers, but your people was in the middle. They didn’t want to do it.’ I’m like, ‘For real?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, you should fuck with them. Look at my shoes.'”

Similarly, The Dogfather reached out to Martha to pitch a wine venture with 19 Crimes.

“On the flip side of that, I got the 19 Crimes wine deal, red wine, we popping off. Boom, boom, boom. ‘Hey Martha, what’s happening? You ain’t got no wine deal. You want to come on over here and play with us?'”

The odd pair appear to have formed a genuine relationship. They were spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics supporting American athletes and even took a little time to horseback ride.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart horse back ridding at the Olympics 🐎 pic.twitter.com/IQvRVE1Rhe — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 4, 2024

Snoop Dogg has come a long way since the early days of his rap career. The musician is a full-fledged businessman nearly 30 years after his rap debut.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Snoop laying to rest a tumultuous time in his life and career when his criminal case for the murder of a 20-year-old gang member was sealed.

Snoop was charged with voluntary manslaughter in 1993. The charges loomed over his head until his 1996 acquittal. The record has been open to the public for the last 30 years, but Snoop will no longer have to worry about his legacy in posterity.

“With the record now sealed, it will be concealed from public access, and in most cases, the defendant will receive their fingerprints, booking photos, and DNA samples back, according to the New York State Unified Court System.”

