Woman Shows Brick Thrown Injuries For Not Giving Number Out

A woman has gone viral on social media for her extensive injuries after a man threw a brick at her for not giving her number out. The woman’s video, taken from her stay at the hospital, showed her breaking down in tears explaining the story.

The footage, re-shared by online tabloid TheNeighborhoodTalk, showed her tearful recount of what happened.

“What have I ever to anybody in my life to deserve this,” shared the injured woman. ” I have never done anything in my life to hurt anybody. Literally a man asked me for my number and I said no. And he picked up a brick, in front of so many men, and was like ‘what are you going to do?'”

She then reveals that the male bystanders proceeded to watch the man not only throw the brick at her, but also proceed to flee the scene by going into a car. From her hospital room, the battered woman was clearly at a loss for how so many people could allow the incident to unfold. She continued on bashing the assaulter and men who believe this behavior is condonable.

“How is this okay, this is what y’all are doing to women,” she questioned again within the clip.

The catcalling of women by unrelenting men is a never-ending problem as they go about their days, but the issue is often leading to women facing more severe actions against them. The bystanders who witnessed the harmful incident have also not been reprimanded for their inaction, but are also part of a problem of those who do not intervene.

As for her sustained injuries, including a knot that takes over half of her face, the woman is currently seeking treatment in hopes that the swelling lessens. However, as for the man who threw the brick, his whereabouts are currently unknown to the public.