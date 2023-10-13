Woman Who Stabbed 3 At ATL Airport Denied Bond

New details regarding the stabbings that occurred Wednesday, Oct 11, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday afternoon have emerged, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department revealed that the suspect, 44-year-old Damaris Milton, arrived at the airport in a taxi. The driver, Selemon Melkamu, told the police that he had picked up Milton, a resident of Orlando, Florida, from the Kensington MARTA station.

During the trip to the airport, Milton stabbed Melkamu in the chest near his shoulder while they passed the international sign for the airport on Interstate 285 South. She then snatched his phone and tossed it out of the window onto the interstate.

At the airport, Milton proceeded to the South Terminal. Observing her erratic behavior, police officers and a U.S. Deputy Marshal tailed her. Subsequently, Milton was spotted “swiping” a knife toward a Delta employee inside the airport.

When Milton was finally subdued, an injured police officer was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital and released; the injured Delta employee was transported to Emory Hospital. Milton was taken into custody and transported to Clayton County Jail.

Investigators have yet to establish a clear motive for Milton’s behavior. Milton faces four counts of aggravated assault. During her first court appearance on Thursday, she was denied bond. Her response when asked about requiring a public defender was stark, as she declared,

“Y’all already said what y’all are going to do to me, why am I answering any questions?” Milton said, when asked about needing a public defender.

The security checkpoint at the airport remained operational after the incident. “The areas where the crime scenes are blocked off, but there are multiple different entrances that can be used at the airport,” Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

“Female with a knife tried to stab someone” at ATL airport pic.twitter.com/JAD0iTMotB — Sarah Nagem (@sarah_nagem) October 11, 2023

The official Atlanta Airport X account issued an “all-clear” notice approximately 40 minutes after the initial stabbing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported no significant delays due to the incident, although individual flights may have experienced some disruption.

