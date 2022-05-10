Report: Mystery Woman With Kevin Samuels Was Performing CPR, Desperately Trying to Save His Life

TMZ has obtained the audio of the 911 call made by the woman who was with controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels the night he died.

In the 18-minute call, the woman sounds frantic, and when she tells the dispatcher that she believes that Samuel is experiencing a cardiac event. She began CPR on the 57-year-old man and said it was her first time at the man’s apartment. She struggled to give the dispatcher the address of the Atlanta rental.

The woman also asked the dispatcher to call the building’s front desk and ask if they had an AED in hopes of reviving him. However, the front office was closed.

“He’s not breathing, and I’m trying to give him CPR,” she says desperately. “He’s breathing now but I think the rhythm is irregular. I’m a nurse. Hurry! He’s turning blue.”

Samuels is survived by his mother and daughter. The woman shouts to him to “stay alive for his daughter,” according to WSBTV.

Rumors swirled of Samuels’ death this past weekend on social media. His family said they learned of his death online.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Samuels is best known for his misogynist views and for saying that Black women will die alone. He recently made comments that angered many after calling unmarried women past age 35 “leftovers.”

Despite his death, people continue to highlight his controversial past.

Writer Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter:

“Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women. Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for that misogynist.”