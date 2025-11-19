Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: Seneca Berniard Connor Launches ‘The Bag Icon’

Meet Seneca Berniard Connor, the founder and CEO of The Bag Icon, a Black-owned, affordable luxury brand redefining accessible luxury. The brand proudly announced its expansion into the demi-fine jewelry market with the launch of the Icon Statement Ring.

Following years of success in the affordable luxury handbag space, The Bag Icon’s move into jewelry marks a natural evolution of the brand’s mission: to make luxury attainable, expressive, and inclusive.

Introducing the Icon Statement Ring

Designed for the woman who leads with confidence, the Icon Statement Ring adds a bold finishing touch to any outfit — from everyday wear to special occasions. The ring embodies elegance, strength, and individuality, aligning seamlessly with The Bag Icon’s vision of redefining modern luxury.

“We’ve always believed that true luxury should empower, not exclude,” said Seneca. “The Icon Statement Ring continues our story — it’s bold, elegant, and designed to remind women that they true luxury is what they bring to each bag or piece of jewelry; not the other way around.”

A Natural Evolution in Affordable Luxury

The Bag Icon’s expansion into jewelry complements its existing line of luxury handbags, celebrated for their quality, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. The demi-fine collection bridges the gap between fine jewelry and everyday accessories, offering elevated designs at an accessible price point.

Each piece will embody The Bag Icon’s commitment to quality materials, refined design, and inclusive luxury — serving as an empowering expression of personal style.

