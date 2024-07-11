2 Women Charged In Murder Allegedly Used Washington, D.C. Victim’s ‘Severed Thumb’ To Access Finances

A man’s finance app was allegedly accessed by two women using the dead man’s severed thumb after he was killed. Both women have been charged with his murder.

According to CBS News, police officers in Washington, D.C., have arrested 19-year-old Audrey Miller and 22-year-old Tiffany Taylor Gray, accusing the women of killing their “sugar daddy,” 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam, several months ago. After the crime, the two women allegedly cut off his thumb to gain access to his financial accounts. They both are facing charges of armed felony murder in the first degree in connection with his death.

The victim was discovered stabbed to death with multiple stab wounds and several other injuries on April 5. He was found in the bedroom of his apartment, according to police officials from the Metropolitan Police Department. A thumb was missing from the body, which was purportedly cut off around the time Teklemariam was killed or after the murder was committed.

Miller and Gray are two of the suspects named in the affidavit. Five suspects were listed, the other three are men, with one being identified by police as 34-year-old Tommy Whack. He was charged in May in connection with the crime.

Surveillance footage from the lobby of Teklemariam’s building reveals that Miller and Gray appeared to be there on the evening he was killed. The video also allegedly showed three of the suspects, including Gray, going back to the apartment building on April 3 at around 2 a.m. Several items were alleged to have been stolen from Teklemariam’s apartment. Photos from the video appear to show several people in hoodies and masks entering the building and captured them leaving with various items in bags and boxes.

In an affidavit, police stated they found “evidence suggesting that cleaning agents had been used to conceal and/or eliminate evidence to conceal or obscure the actions of the suspect or suspects who had committed the offense.” Other evidence was found at the scene, including footprints.

During the investigation, a witness told officials that “they, referring generally a group of involved people, cut the decedent’s thumb off” and “also overheard something about the decedent being stabbed.” The witness claimed to have seen Gray using Teklemarian’s missing thumb to get money from his bank account, pay for Ubers, and buy alcohol and other substances.

The witness told authorities that she may have used Cash App accounts belonging to Teklemarian. Police said that Teklemarian previously filed a theft report against Gray for allegedly being involved with his phone being lost and $1,600 in charges to his Cash App account.

