Iyanla Vanzant To Appear At 20th Annual Women Of Power Summit Raw And Unfiltered

The queen of motivational, spiritual, and provocative advice, Iyanla Vanzant, is set to appear at the 2026 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, March 11-15, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Vanzant, best known for hosting OWN’s long-running series “Iyanla: Fix My Life,“ has also authored multiple best-selling books, including “Acts of Faith” and “Peace From Broken Pieces.” The spiritual straight shooter is an ordained minister and has spent decades leading workshops and transformational seminars centered on emotional healing and spiritual growth.

The summit appearance comes as Vanzant returns to television with a refreshed series on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). It’s been nearly five years since her long-running show “Iyanla: Fix My Life” concluded in 2021, and as the attacks on Black women have become more pronounced, she has a message to impart.

Vanzant premiered her newest series, “Iyanla: The Inside Fix,” in January 2026. The show revisits 12 of the most impactful episodes from the original “Fix My Life” series. Vanzant will offer renewed insights and reflections on the personal growth journeys featured in the earlier episodes.

“Iyanla: The Inside Fix” builds on her previous work, inviting audiences to explore how life’s challenges and healing processes have evolved. Vanzant describes the series as a focus on reconnection with personal truth and self-understanding rather than simply resolving external problems.

Vanzant will bring the Women of Power audience knowledge to help them move forward from the conference with greater capacity to stand strong in corporate America. The conference will not only speak to the minds of women of color professionals, but it will also speak to their spirits. Be in attendance for the transformative experience.

Registration details for the 2026 Women of Power Summit are available through BLACK ENTERPRISE’s official events page.

