BE’s Women Of Power To Honor Valerie Jarrett, Robin L. Washington, Glenda McNeal, And Melba Moore At Its 19th Annual Legacy Awards Gala

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit is returning to Las Vegas, March 5-8. The Bellagio Hotel and Casino will host the four-day event.

The first night of the event is dedicated to the 19th annual Legacy Awards Gala. The formal affair pays tribute to Black women who have paved the way and blazed trails in business and beyond.

Glenda McNeal, chief partner officer at American Express; Melba Moore, a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award-nominated singer and actress; and Robin L. Washington, a board member of Alphabet, Honeywell International, and Salesforce, will be the evening’s Legacy Honorees.

The Legacy Honoree awards are reserved for Women of Power who have shown extreme resilience, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields.

Valerie Jarrett, chief executive officer of the Barack Obama Foundation, will receive the prestigious Barbara Graves Award. The author of Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward, Jarrett was a senior advisor to President Obama from 2009 to 2017 and continues to serve on multiple boards, including Ariel Investments.

Mellody Hobson, then-president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, was the 2024 recipient of the Barbara Graves Award. The businesswoman was presented the award by BE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr.

Graves expressed his deep admiration for Hobson’s work, praising her business acumen, commitment to education, and personal character.

“Through her relentless business focus, she has emerged as a leader and role model for others and has used her influence and status to make a positive impact on society, particularly by increasing financial empowerment, advancing educational opportunities, and promoting diversity,” Graves said.

Hobson graciously accepted the award. As the first Black woman to chair an S&P 500 company, her message was consistent with the summit’s theme: power. The C-suite executive is aware that her success inspires others. She recognizes that her business moves pave the way for others and understands that all women possess the same power.

“I am so honored by this,” Hobson said. “This conference, as you know, is a celebration of women of power. And it really got me thinking… early in many women’s careers, they don’t think of themselves as being powerful. They believe power, and I’m often told this or maybe felt this way myself, is derived from money, fame, or accomplishments. But I believe no matter who you are, no matter where you are, you have power. Always.”

Along with Hobson, Judy Smith, founder and president of Smith & Company, and Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, received the 2024 BE Legacy Award.

RELATED CONTENT: Karine Jean-Pierre And Jemele Hill Will Attend BE Women Of Power Summit