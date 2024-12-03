Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ‘Women On The Move’ Awards Brunch Honors Inspiring Trailblazers In Atlanta This event honored trailblazers, change agents, and visionary leaders who continue to inspire, empower, and uplift other women around the globe.







The “Women on the Move” Awards Brunch, hosted by the distinguished Dr. Verna Caddie, took place in Atlanta, showcasing a stunning celebration of women making a remarkable difference in their communities. This event honored trailblazers, change agents, and visionary leaders who continue to inspire, empower, and uplift other women around the globe.

The Women on the Move Awards Brunch is renowned for recognizing exceptional women whose contributions extend beyond personal achievements to fostering greatness in others. With a mission to spotlight those who strive for excellence and create impactful change, the brunch has become a hallmark event in celebrating women’s leadership, service, and resilience.

The event highlighted a diverse group of honorees, each embodying the spirit of leadership and community dedication. From business leaders and innovators to artists and activists, these women have demonstrated unwavering commitment to making a positive difference.

Dr. Verna Caddie, known for her charisma and dedication to women’s empowerment, remarked during the ceremony:

“Today, we celebrate not only individual achievements but the collective power of women uplifting one another. Every honoree here is a beacon of hope and a testament to the boundless potential women have to shape the world.”

Among the honorees making waves around the world were:

• Dr. Towanda Braxton – A celebrated figure known for her influence in entertainment and philanthropy. Dr. Towanda Braxton also received her very own Day in Houston.

• Dr. Natasha Leath – An advocate for education and community transformation.

• Kathy Smith – A dynamic leader whose contributions have inspired countless women to reach their potential.

• Angie Stone – A legendary artist who uses her platform to empower others.

• Dr. Robyn Little – Renowned for her dedication to healthcare and mentorship.

• Dr. Joann Ajayi-Scott – A cultural advocate and educator driving meaningful change in her field.

• Dr. Ashley Little – A trailblazer in media and publishing who amplifies the voices of women.

• Cheryl “The Pearl” Gwendolyn Blondy Chisolm aka Blondy – An artistic icon inspiring creativity and resilience.

• Shannon Duncan – A leader who is committed to creating opportunities for women.

• Maretta Ross – A dedicated figure in social advocacy and empowerment.

The Awards Brunch was not only a celebration but also an opportunity for networking and collaboration among women leaders. Attendees were treated to an elegant setting, inspiring speeches, and heartfelt moments as honorees shared their journeys and aspirations. The event also served as a call to action, encouraging women to continue supporting and elevating one another.

Since its inception, the Women on the Move Awards Brunch has honored countless women who embody leadership, grace, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. The Atlanta edition of the brunch continued this proud legacy, amplifying the voices and achievements of extraordinary women who inspire change.

The Women on the Move Awards Brunch is a global initiative aimed at celebrating and empowering women who are leading the charge in their communities and beyond. By recognizing their achievements, the event fosters a sense of community and encourages women to continue driving positive change in the world.

The Women on the Move Awards Brunch in Atlanta left a lasting impression, not only as a celebration of achievements but as a rallying call for women to continue breaking barriers, building legacies, and inspiring generations to come.

For more information about the Women on the Move Awards Brunch, please contact Dr. Verna Caddie at vernacaddie@gmail.com

This story was first reported by Blacknews.com

