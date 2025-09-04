News by Kandiss Edwards Barnard College Allegedly Fires Pregnant Employee To Avoid Maternity Leave Pay Shakira Zahiruddin is working with the Transport Workers Union after being laid off by Barnard College.







Shakira Zahiruddin is accusing Barnard College, an all-women’s institution, of firing her to avoid compensation for maternity leave.

The eight-months-pregnant custodian alleges the college violates seniority protocols and female rights. Zahiruddin believes the institution intentionally canceled her employment to avoid compensating her during maternity leave, the New York Post reported.

Zahiruddin, a mother of two, said she was let go via email on Aug. 26. During her press conference at the TWU Local 264 Union office in Brooklyn, she spoke about her disappointment in the decision of the women’s college.

“You wouldn’t really expect that due to what they stand for,” she said. “I honestly don’t know what I am going to do.”

According to the ex-employee, losing her income at such a critical time presents immediate hardship. Zahiruddin is now faced with questions about how to support her two children as well as her soon-to-be newborn.

“I feel left alone, and I am extremely worried for my kids moving forward,” she said during the press conference. “How could an all-women’s college just not care?” she added, calling the move “unjust and inhumane.”

Under her union’s collective bargaining agreement, layoffs must adhere strictly to seniority, the union says. Yet, a male custodian hired nearly four months after Zahiruddin, was kept on the janitorial staff. Retaining an employee with less time worked prompted Zahirudden and the Union to believe the decision was neither fair nor legitimate. The grievance declares the action “a deliberate attempt to erase a senior worker’s rights.”

TWU Local 264 President Joseph Rose condemned the college’s actions.

“They are just looking at the monetary aspect,” he said.

The union is demanding Zahiruddin’s reinstatement, full benefits, back pay, and a guarantee of her maternity leave.

Barnard maintains the layoff was not due to Zahirruddin’s health condition. Instead, the institution contends there is college-wide restructuring affecting 77 full-time positions. A Barnard spokesperson said the changes were driven by operational needs and complied with union procedures. The school confirmed that affected union members were informed of opportunities to reapply for open positions. Yet they do not explain how Zahiruddin’s seniority was overlooked.

Yet for the expectant mom, the timing remains devastating. The salary she relied on for income and health benefits expired six days after her release. The timeline lands just ahead of her expected delivery date. Now, without a job or coverage, she’s left to worry how she’ll support her family and manage the high costs of motherhood alone.

