CDC Employees Are Hesitant To Return To Work After Fatal Shooting







Staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta continue to express deep unease about returning to offices after last month’s deadly shooting.

The new Chief Operating Officer, Lynda Chapman, sent a message to CDC employees. In the email, Chapman informed employees that all personnel must report back to their approved on-campus offices by Sept. 15, Fox 5 reported.

Chapman stated that “significant progress on repairs” is underway and that “alternative on-campus space will be provided” to those whose work areas remain damaged.

But CDC union leaders say the mandate does not take into consideration the trauma that lingers amongst staff. Peter Farruggia, executive board member of AFGE Local 2883 union, spoke to the physical reminders in the building that may impact employees. Farruggia insisted that the visible damage serves as a constant reminder of the shooting, pointing out that, “there will absolutely still be bullet holes in the windows.”

A colleague of Farruggia, and union treasurer, Reese Williams, talked about their efforts thus far, stating, “I think it makes sense, we’re one of the largest unions, and we have been doing a lot of work.”

The fatal CDC attack on August 8 propelled preexisting employee fears into the spotlight. The union had previously demanded stronger security and a public denouncement of vaccine conspiracy theories, beliefs which authorities said motivated the shooter. Even before the order to return, internal sources described staff as “ridiculously traumatized” by the breach and its aftermath, with many questioning whether the environment was ever truly safe again.

According to a Government Executive report, employee anxiety persists despite some returning voluntarily, many requiring lab access or essential duties, while others face lingering questions about structural safety, including bulletproofing, exits, and security protocols.

With the CDC return-to-office deadline looming, local leadership is urging compliance to avoid further job losses, even as the union presses for more security enhancements. Farruggia declared, “Please comply. We understand it still might be uncomfortable, but do not give them any reason or leeway to fire you.” He continued, “We’re not going anywhere.”

The mix of physical damage, emotional distress, and federal pressure has turned the return to campus into a deeply fraught and symbolic moment, one that highlights ongoing challenges reclaiming a sense of safety and normalcy in the nation’s public health nerve center.

