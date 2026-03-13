Women by Kandiss Edwards Teen Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman II Leads Women’s History Month Talk On Youth Power And Leadership Tillman spoke about her scholarship and ways to walk in leadership.







Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman II, a 19-year-old scholar and founder of the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Leadership Institute, joined Excelsior University for a Women’s History Month conversation focused on youth empowerment, mental health, and sustainable leadership.

Tillman, a former child prodigy who earned her doctoral degree in integrated behavioral health from Arizona State University at age 17, is an alumna of Excelsior University. During the event, titled “Leading the Change: A Women’s History Month Conversation with Dorothy Jean Tillman II,” she reflected on her academic journey and the importance of community support systems. During the interview, Tillman spoke about her scholarship and ways to walk in leadership. Additionally, she recognized the women who paved the way for others to walk roads less traveled.

“I am proud to stand among these remarkable women who have not only broken barriers but have also dedicated their lives to positive change,” Tillman said.

Tillman joined Daniel Pasco Aguilar, the founding director of the Center for Social Justice and chief diversity officer at Excelsior University, and spoke about her research and initiatives that center the growth and mental health of the youth. Her insight and personal story provide students with practical direction. She is determined to effect change, whether it’s through children’s books, speaking engagements, or youth mental health advocacy. Dr. Tillman is living women’s history.

While Tillman holds a place in women’s history, she is not content to let her past be her legacy. The Excelsior alum is hoping to inspire the future by penning an upcoming children’s book, “The Grass is Greener: Where You Water It.” She explained the title as a metaphor for focusing energy on positive growth rather than ruminating on problems.

“Focus and worrying is equivalent to worshiping a problem,” Tillman said. “It’s important to water that garden and to focus on that garden so you can see flowers bloom there.”

The goal, according to the book’s description, is to teach “young readers the importance of self-love, patience, and personal growth” while “reinforcing the idea that true happiness comes from within.”

“The Grass is Greener: Where You Water It” is scheduled for release on Earth Day, April 22.

