It’s Women’s History Month And These Black Women Are Definitely Owning The Moment 

Nationally and globally, the narratives around incredible Black women are truly inspiring, especially during Women’s History Month. The measurable impact that Black women have on society, and specifically among their own communities, shows through their work and accomplishments — whether it’s hanging on museum walls, navigating movie sets, leading corporate boardrooms, or performing on the Olympic stage. BLACK ENTERPRISE is highlighting several women who actively inform the cultural trends, create artistic movements, and develop economic systems. These Black women define life and work on their own terms. During Women’s History Month, they are having a moment. In fact, they are the moment.

Teyana Taylor

Through her diverse artistic career, Teyana Taylor has redefined the concept of the modern multihyphenate. Taylor received major critical praise for her work as a singer, actor, director, and choreographer. Taylor has demonstrated her directing skills through her work in fashion and music visual production. Taylor recently released “A Rose In Harlem,” her signature Jordan sneakers. In February, Taylor landed her first Golden Globe award. Since 2023, Taylor’s career has skyrocketed, gaining popularity from her performances in A Thousand and One and One Battle After Another, and fashion collaborations with international brands. Through complete control of her image and narrative, Taylor obliterates boundaries in the entertainment industry that typically confine Black women.

Amy Sherald

Amy Sherald, the renowned contemporary realist painter, is known for her iconic portraits, which include the former First Lady Michelle Obama. Sherald’s current exhibition, American Sublime, features a collection of artworks that investigates Black identity and visual representation. Sherald’s artwork is on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art till April 5; however, tickets for the exhibition are sold out.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis was recently honored at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony with the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, Impact, & Advocacy. The EGOT-winning actress and producer continues to produce film and television projects that center Black stories while expanding her production company, JuVee Productions. Davis’ influence extends beyond her role as a Hollywood performer; she is also involved in global film distribution, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Davis’ humanitarian work and achievements, including her 2023 Grammy win, have contributed to her legacy as a trailblazer who uses her influence and prowess to fund stories that historically lacked backing, making her both an institution and a disruptor in the industry.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese became a leading figure in the WNBA after winning the 2023 NCAA championship and turning professional. After leading the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team to a national championship, Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese has broken rookie rebounding records and has since established valuable endorsement deals.



Rihanna

Rihanna wowed NFL audiences when she took the stage during Super Bowl halftime. Since then, the fashion killer and mom of three has reached billionaire status from establishing both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, and continues to grow her global beauty and fashion empire. Fenty disrupted conventional beauty industry standards for product shade while proving that inclusive branding can be profitable. Rihanna recently teased new music after years of not producing a follow-up album to ANTI.

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson has led championship runs while expanding her endorsement deals and increasing her media exposure as the WNBA champion and league MVP. The league’s growth and sponsorship increase have been driven by Wilson’s outstanding performance.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer’s ascension into a notable place in entertainment has been marked by her recent films Alice and Nope, and her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. The actress, producer and founder of KeyTV Network extends her digital network to serve creators of the next generation. The network will launch on both digital streaming services and creator platforms. Palmer intends to establish KeyTV as a platform builder beyond just being a platform for on-screen talent while she plans network expansion for 2026.

