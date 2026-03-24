Women by Ahsan Washington Get Into These Final Events For Women’s History Month: Week 4 Close out Women’s History Month with these extraordinary events.







The National Women’s History Alliance educators launched the initial Women’s History Week in 1980 to improve women’s representation in American history education and to mark the month of March as Women’s History Month.

The United States government recognized its first official Women’s History Month observance through a declaration by Jimmy Carter before Congress, which extended recognition to the entire month of March in 1987.

Museums, libraries, and cultural institutions nationwide host programming around Women’s History that includes exhibitions, film screenings, and public discussion panels.

To wrap this month-long immersion into Women’s History Month, check out the conclusion of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate women’s worth.

The last week of the month highlights the national creativity and leadership of Black women through their impact in art, civic engagement, and athletics, while providing experiences and conversations that honor their legacy and drive future progress.

Fresh Talk: Stacey Abrams—Washington, D.C.

Stacey Abrams, the well-known civic advocate and author, hosts a live talk on Thursday, March 26. This event is part of the Fresh Talk series and will focus on civic engagement, leadership, and how culture shapes our world. Abrams wants to shine a light on the important role Black women play in politics and culture, and help people connect and plan to make a difference. Expect her to discuss her experiences and the lessons she’s learned.

NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Multiple Locations

The National Championship for junior college women’s basketball will take place at various arenas throughout the country. The NJCAA will host the tournament at multiple sites between March 24 and 31.

Black Girl Art Show—Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Storehouse will host the Black Girl Art Show on Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. The exhibition will feature more than 200 Black women artists.

Legacy Of Coretta Scott King Exhibition & Experience—Atlanta

The exhibition and immersive experience display Coretta Scott King’s activism and leadership through historical artifacts and personal belongings at the Coretta Scott King Rose Gallery and adjacent exhibition spaces.

The exhibition runs until March 31, to coincide with the final week of Women’s History Month. The King Center serves as a living tribute to Coretta Scott King’s leadership and achievements while offering public access to her historical narrative.

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