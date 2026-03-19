Lean Into Women’s History Month With These Events: Week 3

The National Women’s History Alliance educators started Women’s History Month after launching the initial Women’s History Week in 1980 to improve women’s representation in American history education.

The United States government recognized its first official Women’s History Month through a declaration by President Jimmy Carter before Congress, which extended recognition to March 1987.

Museums, libraries, and cultural institutions throughout the country host programming around women’s history that includes exhibitions, film screenings, and public discussion panels to showcase women’s achievements, leadership, scholarship, and contributions.

And with that BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate Women’s History Month continues.

Schomburg Center Women’s Jazz Festival—Harlem, New York

The Annual Women’s Jazz Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture continues its 30-year legacy of spotlighting the profound contributions of Black women to the jazz canon. Programming started March 16 and runs through March 30

This year’s sold-out series—featuring Ms. Lisa Fischer, Kandace Springs, and Dee Dee Bridgewater—serves a dual purpose: celebrating world-class artistry while funding the archives that protect global African diaspora history. Those interested can catch performances on YouTube.

Women’s History Month Programming, National Center for Civil and Human Rights—Atlanta

From March 19-March 31, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. the National Center for Civil and Human Rights will host a month-long exhibition for Women’s History Month, with gallery programming featuring historians and educators. The programming includes curator-guided exhibitions and discussions focusing on Black women civil rights leaders who contributed to voting rights, equality and justice movements.

Truth’s Table Live Conversation on Faith and Justice—Charleston

Authors and podcast hosts Ekemini Uwan and Christina Edmondson lead a live discussion about faith and justice and activism through intellectual contributions. The International African American Museum will host the event on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina. The event seeks to link Women’s History Month events with discussions about the major impact of Black women intellectuals on social justice movements.

Women Filmmakers Showcase—Laredo, Texas

The Women Filmmakers Showcase presents a screening of movies made by women filmmakers Friday, March 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Laredo Film Society. The showcase promotes women storytellers who create films that help increase the representation of women, especially Black women, in the film industry.

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