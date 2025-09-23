Women’s Professional Baseball League To Debut In May 2026

The Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) will debut in spring 2026, with six teams slated to start.

WPBL, the only professional women’s baseball league in America, had over 600 women register for tryouts in Washington, D.C., last month. The tryout was the first one held for women since 1943, when there was one for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. That league ran from 1943 to 1954 and was featured in the 1992 hit movie A League of Their Own.

When the The Women’s Pro Baseball League debuts next May, it will be only the second time a professional baseball league will have women players on the baseball field.

The league has posted photographs from the tryouts to its social media accounts and promises that it will announce the cities that will have teams and where the inaugural WPBL draft will be held.

Former Hampton University softball player, Mo’ne Davis, who at the age of 13 in 2014 became the first girl to earn a win (while throwing a shutout) in the Little League World Series, hopes to make the WPBL.

“The opportunity to play in a women’s league is huge just because when I was younger, there was nothing like this around,” Davis told MLB.com “For younger girls to have something to look forward to as they get older is really fun. I know they always say, ‘Oh, go to softball,’ but it’s two completely different sports. So when you have something to look forward to, it makes things 10 times better. You have something in life that you want to go and achieve.”

