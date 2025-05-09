Myles Garrett Donates $25K To Hampton University

Hampton University received a generous gift from Cleveland Browns defensive player Myles Garrett on a recent visit to the institution.

According to HBCU Gameday, the NFL player donated $25,000 after he hosted a panel at the Virginia school. Hampton University was the school that his mother, Audrey, attended during her collegiate career as a student-athlete at the school.

Garrett’s mother attended Hampton on a track scholarship, where she became an All-American while at the school. Currently, a part of the Southern University Law Center, she is a doctoral candidate in strategic leadership as well as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc..

The football player was at Hampton, along with the CEO of Johnson Energy Storage, Brandon Martin, for a panel discussion on the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). In September 2024, Garrett invested in Johnson Energy Storage.

They also discussed the benefits of students pursuing other academic interests instead of just sports.

In March, Garrett signed a contract extension to stay with the team until 2030 after publicly requesting a trade in February following a disappointing season when the Browns posted a 3-14 record.

ESPN reported that his extension would pay him an average of $40 million per year. With $123.5 million in guaranteed money, Garrett is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett played for Texas A&M University, where he was a unanimous All-American as a senior before entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett has been with the Browns for eight seasons after being selected No. 1 by the team in the 2017 NFL Draft. The six-time Pro Bowler won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and was in the running to win the award in 2022 and 2024.

Although the Browns had a dismal season, he was a bright light for the franchise. During the 2024 season, he became the 45th player in NFL history since 1982 to have 100 career sacks. Garrett was the fourth-fastest player to achieve that feat when he did it in his 115th game and the only player to accomplish that before turning 29.

