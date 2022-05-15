Work Away The Stress Of The Day With This Portable Massage Gun

If you are like many people, you often find yourself with tired and achy muscles after hitting the gym all week. Perhaps you overdid it pulling up weeds and trimming bushes on a warm spring day.

In either scenario, a massage would provide great relief to your tired and overworked muscles. A regular massage session can cost upwards of $40 for 30 minutes to an hour. Most of us can’t afford a daily massage, but what if you could bring the spa home to you?

Luckily, now you can bring that spa experience home with the TRAKK BEAST Muscle Massage Gun. Ditch the masseuse and expensive prices and feel the power of deep tissue massage with six speeds of high torque and other customizable features.

For a limited time, you can purchase the TRAKK BEAST Muscle Massage Gun for only $49.00. That’s a savings of 28% from its MSRP ($69).

In addition to its six-speed settings, the TRAKK BEAST Muscle Massage Gun also comes with four interchangeable heads to work out all those sore muscle groups.

The round-head attachment is for large muscle groups. The flat-head attachment can be used for all parts of the body. The bullet-head attachment is ideal for joints, and the deep-tissue attachment is perfect for trigger points. Last but not least, the fork-head attachment is great for the neck and spine.

With a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery, you don’t have to worry about the loss of power interrupting a massage session. Its quiet mode setting also ensures relaxing sessions without the annoying sound of the motor. There’s a built-in safety feature that allows the massage gun to automatically turn off after 15 minutes, and the ergonomic handle is sweat-proof and non-slip.

There’s nothing more soothing and relaxing than a massage. Purchase this product today to give yourself some much-needed relaxation therapy.

