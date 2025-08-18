Contributor Network by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Bullied At Work? Here’s How To Stand Your Ground With Grace And Power The only way to root out darkness is to shed light on the situation







Reader’s Question:

Dear Fairygodmentor,

I’m experiencing bullying from a colleague, and it’s making me dread going to work. How do I handle this situation professionally?

– Standing My Ground

Dear Standing My Ground,

I’m sorry you are experiencing this at work. It’s hard enough to focus on showing up every day, giving your all, and just plain surviving. Then to add this bullying to the mix?! It’s just too much!

Sadly, according to the most recent Workplace Institute Bullying survey, it’s estimated that 52.2 million American workers are being bullied, up from 48.6 million Americans in 2021.

Workplace bullying looks like repetitive mistreatment that’s verbal, non-verbal, physical, or psychological. What’s more upsetting is that 65% of bullies are people in leadership positions. That makes the workplace environment even more tenuous.

I want to share some strategies for handling this matter promptly and professionally.

Document, Document, Document: I usually give this advice to managers when they are interacting with their team members. Our memories aren’t as sharp 24 hours after an incident occurs. You should also document incidents and interactions that may violate safety, the law, or company policies. Be specific. Who? What Why? When? How? Were there any witnesses? What was said (as accurately as you can recall)? What was the body language you observed? Having all of this data documented does a variety of things. It captures what you experienced, it provides the organization with an account of your experience, and from a personal standpoint, it validates that this wasn’t all in your head. If the bullying is happening virtually, take screenshots of chats and or text messages. Keep those receipts.

Confront (only if you feel safe doing so): Sometimes, a bully continues this behavior if they believe they can get away with it. If you feel safe speaking up and saying something to this bully, confront them in the moment of the bullying behavior. “Did you mean to say that?” If this behavior is based on allegations that you’re not pulling your weight or delivering results, show your receipts. The act of standing your ground and speaking up can nip future bullying behavior in the bud.

Show Your Ask & Level Up: If the bullying continues after speaking up, level up and get help. Bubble up this incident to your Human Resources and/or Compliance department. Some companies have compliance hotlines where you can leave a voicemail outlining what’s been occurring in the workplace. Remember to use the documentation you captured, including the specifics of the incidents. Companies want their employees to be safe and productive. If you’re experiencing bullying and harassing treatment at work, the business needs to know. I know it may feel scary, but there are laws to protect you from retaliation.

The only way to root out darkness is to shed light on the situation. By documenting, speaking up, and getting help, you can stand in your power and truly stand your ground.

You’ve got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!