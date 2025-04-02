Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks World Autism Day: How Parents Can Support Children Black and brown children are diagnosed with autism at a higher rate than white children, yet Black families are less likely to report autism concerns.







Autism impacts families more than most are likely to share, yet many need robust support in navigating the strengths and challenges of their autistic family members. According to Autism Speaks, 1 in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, up from the previous rate of 1 in 44.

Black and brown children are diagnosed with autism at a higher rate than white children, yet Black families are less likely to report autism concerns. According to the National Institutes of Health, the lower reporting of autism concerns by Black parents may impact providers’ abilities to identify children in need of further screening or evaluation.

World Autism Day is observed on April 2nd each year. It raises awareness about autism while advocating for inclusion, acceptance, and understanding for individuals with autism.

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2025 is “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” According to the United Nations, which established World Autism Day in 2007, this theme focuses on how inclusive practices and policies may help people with autism.

Here’s How Parents Can Support Children With Autism

In Autism Spectrum News, Dr. Heidi Hillman explains how parents can support autistic children. She suggests at least three ways.

1. Meet your child where they are developmentally

According to Dr. Hillman, most developmental milestones are based on normal-developing children. Parents shouldn’t focus on age limits and assume their child will not meet developmental milestones just because they are older.

“Meet your child where they are developmentally because they will develop on their timeline,” she says. “It does not mean they are any better or less than other children. They just got there a little slower. Celebrate the achievements and don’t give up on them.”

2. Focus on the positive

It’s easy to feel guilty and see the negative, but Dr. Hillman says parents should focus on their child’s positive traits over the challenges. This goes for doctor and therapist appointments.

“When we trot out an itemized list of our children’s flaws, we are comparing our autistic child to others and destroying our children’s self-esteem,” she says.

3. Keep pushing the boundaries

Dr. Hillman notes that parents should try to push their children out of their comfort zone a little at a time.

“Rather than visiting the same park or taking the same route home from school because it is more comfortable for your child, play at different parks or alter your route home by just a few blocks. You are broadening your child’s horizons and setting higher expectations,” she says.

