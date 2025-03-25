Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘World Bride Magazine’ Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Harlem Renaissance With Legacy Ball The celebration will also give back to the next generation of aspiring artists and visionaries.







World Bride Magazine is celebrating 100 years of the Harlem Renaissance and the neighborhood’s cultural impact with a Legacy Ball.

Launched by WBM and the Renaissance New York Hotel, the Legacy Ball of Harlem will take place at the storied establishment on May 5. The Legacy Ball will not only honor the Harlem Renaissance’s 100th anniversary, but celebrate its long-lasting influence on Black history, art, and fashion.

WBM’s founder, Myrdith Leon-McCormack, released a statement on the “rich, deep history” that Harlem holds. She emphasizes how this event seeks to further this legacy for the next generation of visionaries.

“Few truly understand, I mean ‘TRULY’ understand the rich, deep history of what Harlem means to the creative legacy of not only this great city, but the country, and I’d say the world as a whole,” Leon-McCormack said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“My goal in presenting this event is not only to celebrate the past but launch the next century and beyond of contributions from this legendary center of culture and creativity – Harlem.”

The ball’s central location will allow guests to commemorate Harlem’s history right at its epicenter. The reimagined Renaissance Hotel, right next to the famed Apollo Theater on West 125th Street, offers opulence and an expansive nightlife comparable to none. Its updated accommodations still pay homage to the city’s history, adding an modern art deco flair in its design.

The night to remember will also honor A’Lelia Bundles, a descendant of Madame C.J. Walker. Bundles will preview the release of her latest novel, out shortly after the Legacy ball. While inside the building where Harlem greats like Langston Hughes, Duke Ellington, Josephine Baker, and James Baldwin also shined, guests can expect an exclusive and elevated dining and dancing soiree.

As for Leon-McCormack, the celebration does not end at the Legacy ball. Wanting to give back to the very city that inspired the launch of her publication, WBM will sponsor 10 paid internships to students at the Harlem School of the Arts and other underserved institutions.

WBM aims to shape the next generation of artists through this venture. The internships will yield career opportunities in multiple disciplines, such as fashion design, event production, filmmaking, and more.

“The Legacy Ball of Harlem is more than just a celebration — it’s a call to action,” added Leon-McCormack. “By supporting this event, you’ll help preserve Harlem’s vibrant history while empowering the next wave of artistic and entrepreneurial talent.”

WBM encourages brands and community members to take part in its mission to uplift the young voices of Harlem. Honoring its history, the Legacy Ball of Harlem and World Bride Magazine seek to cherish this milestone while paying tribute to those that paved the way. Tickets are available now on WBM’s website.

