News by Kandiss Edwards ‘With Love,’ Black-Women Show Off Cookware In Support Of Meghan Markle Meghan Markle featured the brand Le Creuset on her show.







Meghan Markle just debuted her new cooking show, With Love; Meghan and women everywhere are showing their support by purchasing cookware featured in the series.

The cookware brand used in the show is Le Creuset, known for its high-quality, high-priced cast-iron pieces. After Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, received criticism online for embracing a “soft life” lifestyle, many Black women rallied in support by investing in the brand’s wares.

Markle has faced relentless negative press since marrying the Duke of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry. False narratives have been crafted to portray her in an unflattering light, and even her love of avocados and fashion choices are subjects of controversy.

With Love, Meghan offers Markle a platform to share her passions on her own terms. While critics continue to dissect her relatability and content, Black women are choosing to support her instead. Many are proudly showcasing their Le Creuset collections, educating others on the brand’s quality, and celebrating the Duchess’s embrace of a luxurious yet practical lifestyle.

Social media users have joined the conversation, with one excitedly showcasing her extensive collection of Le Creuset cookware, which comes in a range of colors and styles, from nutmeg to blue and pink.

Others took to social media for advice on buying their first pieces.

“Black girl soft life! I need a cookware upgrade! What is the best piece of Le Creuset?” one user asked.

Another user highlighted her Le Creuset x Sheila Bridges collaboration piece, which incorporates Bridges’ signature Harlem Toile de Jouy design.

Bridges, a celebrated New York City-based interior designer, is known for her work with high-profile clients and designs that capture the essence of Harlem. The Black woman tastemaker also showed everyday people how to elevate their space on her show Designer Living.

The author of The Brown Mermaid vouched for Le Creuset’s integrity. According to Bridges, the pieces are prominently displayed in her home, and their beauty is a part of her kitchen design. For this reason, the famed designer was excited to add her spin to the functional art pieces.

“I only want to collaborate with companies whose brands are kind of similar to mine, in terms of things that are high quality, things that are well designed, functional and works but is also beautiful,” Bridges said while promoting the collaboration.

This surge in support for Markle, Le Creuset, and Bridges’s collaboration reflects a broader trend of Black women uplifting each other and embracing luxury in everyday life.

