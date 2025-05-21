World Bride Magazine Honored The Past By Empowering Future Leaders

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, World Bride Magazine (WBM) hosted its first annual Legacy Ball of Harlem. The gala occurred on May 5, 2025, at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel to celebrate Harlem’s influence on art, music, fashion, and Black American culture.

“The glamour and creativity of Harlem and the Harlem Renaissance inspired my desire to build a wedding business in the early 2000s, and later in 2006, a bridal magazine. I’m proud to celebrate how this iconic era continues to shape my vision and creativity,” said Myrdith Leon-McCormack, editorial director at World Bride Magazine, in a press release.

Supporters of this event included the Harlem Economic Development, Group 868, and Elizabeth Salassie (the great-great-granddaughter of Emperor Salassie of Ethiopia), founder of Designer Loft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Lifestyle Guide (@worldbridemagazine)

The gala celebrated the styles from the early days of New York Fashion Week with a vibrant fashion show. Designers Paulette Cleghorn, Carlton Jones, Yemi Osunkoya, and legendary bridal designer Mark Ingram showcased their collections.

The guest of honor was A’Lelia Bundles, the author of “Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance” and “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker,“ who is Bundles’ great-great-grandmother.

The gala also supported World Bride Magazine’s initiatives to sponsor paid internships for 10 students from the Harlem School of the Arts and other underserved community schools. These internships offer mentorship in various creative fields, including fashion design, photography, filmmaking, journalism, and hospitality.

“By supporting this event and the ongoing initiatives of World Bride Magazine, you’ll be helping to preserve Harlem’s vibrant history while empowering the next wave of artistic and entrepreneurial talent,” Leon-McCormack stated.

The fundraising efforts will continue until the end of the year. To support this initiative, purchase a downloadable digital copy of World Bride Magazine. Businesses that donate will be listed in the concierge section of the magazine.

RELATED CONTENT: World Bride Magazine Founder Gives Tips On How To Enter The Luxury Destination Wedding Space