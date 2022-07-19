World Of EPI Inks Master Licensing Deal With LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Platform

World of EPI (Entertainment, Publishing and Inspiration), a leading multicultural doll and toy manufacturer, announces a new master licensing partnership with Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle platform elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to modern day.

Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, experiences, and commerce that honor the timeless elements of Hip-Hop (MC’s, DJ’s, break dancers, graffiti artists, etc.) that drive mainstream culture today.

Beginning in Fall 2022 at Walmart, World of EPI will roll out Rock The Bells merchandise worldwide, including fashion dolls, role-play products, children’s costumes, fashion accessories and coloring books based on iconic Hip-Hop styles and immersive global culture.

“The toy space is so important, and it’s time to see true representation in the toy aisle, both for the product choices kids have and from the companies that are making them,” reflected Rock The Bells Vice President of Commerce, Richard Morris.

“Dr. Lisa and her team at World of EPI see the vision LL COOL J has with Rock The Bells, to create an incredible line of product reflecting the culture and authenticity of Hip-Hop for global fans and to make it accessible to them, wherever they are and shop.”

The first wave due out later this year includes articulated Hip-Hop-themed collectible dolls, dressed in iconic fashions and thematic adult coloring books, celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary and the contemporary modern style from artist J. Pierce.

“To partner with Rock The Bells is a dream come true,” said Dr. Lisa Williams, World of EPI, chief executive officer and founder.

“From day one, we’ve set out to create dolls of all ethnicities and skin tones, for all children and adults to see themselves reflected in the toys they play with. Adding the beats and rhythm of Hip-Hop into the mix is another powerful way we can ensure Black and Brown children everywhere embrace their own beauty and build their confidence.”

“Further, as an American contemporary modern artist, J. Pierce stands for everything outside the box. He has found a passion in fine arts, product design and custom urban murals to touch people and their emotions. His use of colors and patterns makes his work unique and attractive to both-the young and the young at heart and will be amazing in our Rock the Bells coloring books launching at Walmart.”

Founded by Dr. Lisa Williams, World of EPI has been committed to authentic representation to help children see their true beauty and brilliance. Through both proprietary brands including The Fresh Dolls and Positively Perfect Dolls, as well as licensed lines including Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, their dolls feature unique sculpts and true-to-life characteristics, such as beautiful full lips, custom-blended skin tones, and more representative articulated bodies, hair textures and style. Every detail is mindfully and intentionally incorporated to represent the beauty in multicultural children.