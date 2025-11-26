News by Mitti Hicks Following ‘Wrong Text,’ This Unlikely Duo Announces Green Giant’s Partnership On 10th Thanksgiving Anniversary In 2016, the Arizona grandmother sent out Thanksgiving invitations to her six grandchildren. She accidentally texted the wrong number, including one to the then 16-year-old Hinton.







At this point, we all look forward to the annual Thanksgiving dinner between Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton. It’s hard to believe that this Thanksgiving marks nine years since the “wrong text” that sparked the beloved holiday tradition.

In 2016, the Arizona grandmother sent out Thanksgiving invitations to her six grandchildren. She accidentally texted the wrong number, including one to the then 16-year-old Hinton. Hinton, who was in class at the time, replied with a joke, asking if he could swing by.

“Of course you can,” Dench responded. “That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone!”

Hinton was surprised by her kindness and posted the exchange, including the invitation, on social media. He ended up accepting, and it has turned into a beautiful story that has inspired people worldwide.

“I know it was fate,” Dench told People in a recent interview. “All the signs beforehand just fell into place. I feel every day I’m grateful and blessed because I would’ve never met somebody as wonderful as Jamal just randomly like that.”

2025 marks Dench and Hinton’s 10-anniversary of their meeting. It’s also a big year for the two, who recently announced a partnership with Green Giant for the brand’s 100th anniversary.

“Partnering with them for our 10th year makes this even more special,” Hinton added. “Sharing our 10th year, alongside Green Giant’s 100th anniversary, makes this holiday feel especially meaningful.”

It’s the perfect partnership for a company that is known for its Jolly Green Giant and Little Green Sprout mascots. Green Giant says it’s “serving up green beans and good vibes”—the energy people feel from Dench and Hinton each year, as they come up on social media timelines.

“I used to think people might get tired of us hogging up the news,” Dench jokingly told People. “But every time someone says the kindest thing, I’m reminded that we bring joy. That’s worth everything.”

