Wu-Tang Is Forever And The Final Chamber Proves It 

All ten members of the Wu-Tang Clan descended on State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, for the city’s last opportunity to witness the crew tour as a whole for Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. Staten Island’s finest hip-hop act announced the final run Feb. 24, Billboard reported. Atlanta fans rose to the occasion and to the live vocals and instrumentation.

Along with the original members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, Method Man, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killa and Raekwon, the Clan’s dearly departed member Old Dirty Bastard was represented by his son Young Dirty Bastard, making sure his father’s aura was felt as they performed 40 of their cult classics as part of the set list. From the time each member took his place on stage to remind concertgoers that Wu-Tang does in fact “Bring da Ruckus,” till they closed out with much “Triumph,” there wasn’t a still body in the building.

RZA, who has rightfully earned his position as the Abbot, led Atlanta’s final chamber as a master of ceremony, sharing a bit of political commentary about the hypocrisy of the current administration:

“They don’t regulate guns but they try to regulate women,” The RZA said.

He went on to reminisce about historical moments and introduce Wu members to the stage to tear down verses to collective songs and to each his own respective hits. Going down memory lane, reciting 30-year-old lyrics with ease, it is as easy to forget Wu-Tang Clan and its debut album is three decades deep. Though — when the whole clique performs “Protect Ya Neck,” hip-hop heads remember when and where they were when Stretch & Bobbito introduced it to the radio. Folks remember the feeling that ran throughout their body after hearing GZA and RZA rap “Liquid Swords” for the first time. The entire capacity of State Farm arena conjured the throwback joy of spitting “M-E-T-H-O-D MAAAN” and flowing with Meth’s cadence on “Bring The Pain.” The way fans flipped Cappadonna, Ghostface, and Raekwon verses off C.R.E.A.M, Ice Cream and Incarcerated Scarfaces, some may have recalled a time when they wanted to be dope lyricists. U-God, Masta Killa, Inspecta Deck are thoroughly appreciated for their heavyweight contributions.

Between sets and against a backdrop that projected Wu-Tang’s amalgamated reality, a strategic marketing campaign unfolded. A trailer for RZA’s upcoming film, One Spoon Of Chocolate, was shown; so, too, was Ghostface Killah’s movie Angel of Dust and Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver.

The crowd lost it when Method Man’s longtime collaborator Reggie Noble, aka Redman, took the stage to perform “Da Rockwilder,” “Da Goodness” and “How High.”

The Clan finished strong with an obligatory performance of “Triumph” and thanking the multigenerational audience for rocking with the Wu while they crafted an indelible legacy and culture.

It was refreshing to witness all nine Wu members and the “RZA connect.” This may be the final chamber for the group touring as a unit, it surely isn’t the end of the road for these Wu-Tang Warriors.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour continues on to 18 more stops including Madison Square Garden in New York City before its final show in Philadelphia. Check out upcoming dates here.

