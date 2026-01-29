Wynton Marsalis To Step Down As Artistic Director At Jazz at Lincoln Center

Wynton Marsalis, founder of Jazz at Lincoln Center, announced that he is stepping down as artistic director of the organization he founded nearly 40 years ago.

What started as a summer concert series in 1987 started by then then-26-year-old Marsalis grew into a full-scale organization dedicated to performing, educating, and promoting jazz music.

“Our goal was to build an enduring jazz institution that would both entertain and educate by exposing multi-generational audiences to an often-overlooked aspect of American culture. I am proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made,” Marsalis said in a statement on his website. “JALC and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra have always been my main artistic priority as a musician and a citizen. As JALC approaches its 40th anniversary, there couldn’t be a better time for this transition.”

To support the transition, JALC’s board of directors has formed two committees. The first will work with Marsalis to identify candidates as a replacement. The second will oversee the search for JALC’s next executive director.

Greg Scholl, who currently holds the position, will step down in June 2026. The organization plans to fill these roles by spring 2026.

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Marsalis has recorded over 100 jazz and classical albums. The nine-time Grammy winner has collaborated with jazz legends such as Sarah Vaughan and Dizzy Gillespie. In 1997, he became the first jazz artist to receive the Pulitzer Prize for music. The musician has also received the National Medal of Arts and holds numerous honorary doctorates.

Located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, JALC has been a stepping stone in the early careers of many notable jazz greats, including Jon Batiste, Samara Joy, and Roy Hargrove.

Jazz At Lincoln Center will dedicate its 2026-27 season to celebrating Marsalis’ career. The organization plans to announce the full season lineup next month.

RELATED CONTENT: Jazz Master Branford Marsalis Is Wake Forest University’s 2025 Artist-In-Residence