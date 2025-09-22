News by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Dexter Brown Joins Panel To Discuss Success In A.I. At 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Dexter Brown’s insights will help men at every career stage.







The BLACK ENTERPRISE 2025 XCEL Summit For Men is welcoming Dexter Brown, vice president of Global Customer Delivery at Dell Technologies.

Brown brings decades of experience to the summit and is telling attendees “How To Succeed In The AI Age.” He’s held leadership positions since 2021 across Dell’s computer, networking, and support services. In April 2024, he became vice president of ISG Global Customer Delivery. He built up his leadership through senior roles, including heading Computer and Networking Services and managing Support Services Operations.

As summit attendees seek to level up their leadership and strategic thinking, Brown’s session matters. He leads teams charged with ensuring Dell’s complex technologies reach organizations globally and reliably. From overseeing service delivery models to strengthening customer trust, he understands how success hinges on consistency and responsiveness. As AI becomes an ever-growing part of all business sectors, Brown’s knowledge is invaluable.

At the 2024 summit, Brown spoke on the “Proven Tactics for Success, Promotions, and Pay Raises” panel. He offered insight into why he works so diligently at being a master of his own domain.

“I think once we get to a place in life, we have a responsibility. Representation matters, and it matters in the community as well, because there’s a little blackboard that looks like each of us that will be aspiring to be someone one day. And we try to make sure that we are out front, living up to all those ideals.”

Beyond sheer execution, Brown’s path shows how adaptability is a core tenet of leadership. He advanced through roles demanding global coordination, strategic vision, and team development. Working across product support and customer service divisions, he refined systems that connect service excellence with client impact—knowing that follow-through is as vital as innovation.

At XCEL, Brown’s insights will help men at every career stage. Emerging professionals launching leadership paths and executives guiding international teams will benefit from his professional insight. Brown’s real-world focus on delivering reliability, scaling operations, and, most importantly, adding to the growth of the Black community brings depth and practicality to a summit built around legacy, excellence, and resilience. To be in attendance during Brown’s session, register for the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men taking place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando.

