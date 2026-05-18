Men by Kenneth Meeks Robert F. Smith Talks ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ And The Unique Role Black People Play In Our Own Future For Robert Smith, it's teaching our children the basics







Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, says each Black American has a role in the success of other Black people around the world. To Smith, a 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Award Honoree, who paid off school loans for the entire Morehouse graduating class of 2019, there is no greater role than giving Black children a solid foundation to build economic wealth and prosperity.

In his acceptance speech, Smith told the attendees at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men that a major part of the foundation involves trusting one another. Without that trust, the Black community will not survive; but with it, the Black community will thrive. And while there will always be challenges, Smith knows from experience that anyone with grit, determination, and a desire to work together can overcome them.

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