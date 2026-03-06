Chinese Billionaire Allegedly Aims To Father 20 U.S.-Born Children To Inherit Gaming Empire

Billionaire Xu Bo, the founder of one of China’s largest mobile gaming companies, has reportedly fathered multiple children—particularly in the United States—in an effort to father as many as 20 children, believing they could eventually carry on and manage his gaming empire.

According to Fortune, Bo, the founder and chairman of Guangzhou Duoyi Network, is following a similar game plan to that of fellow billionaires like Telegram founder Pavel Durov and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Durov and Musk have reportedly fathered a number of children so they can inherit their companies and keep everything in the family.

Bo, 48, has a business profile valued at $1.1 billion, and he allegedly does not want his fortune to be passed down to his children in his home country of Guangzhou. A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that the billionaire has fathered children in the United States through surrogacy. According to the outlet, he has sought parental rights for at least four unborn children.

The report also stated that Bo’s video game company has said that he has more than 100 children in the United States who were born through surrogates. He was allegedly seeking “50 high-quality sons,” according to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It was reported that Bo said, “having more children can solve all problems.”

In 2025, one of Bo’s former girlfriends made an unsubstantiated claim that he had 300 children living around the world, but his company denied it. The Duoyi Network released a statement that the Journal “deliberately confused the facts and fabricated false information,” and that only 12 of the alleged 100-plus children were born in the U.S.

The media outlet also reported that during a 2023 court hearing, Bo stated that he hoped to have around 20 U.S.-born children to one day take over his business.

