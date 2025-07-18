Business by Black Enterprise Meet the Black Entrepreneur Breaking Barriers in China With His Multimillion-Dollar Sports Empire CEO and founder Cyril White has entered a new era







With a legacy of impact in China, Africa, the Caribbean, and U.S. sports innovation, Cyril White, Founder and CEO of TGBTG Sports, a Black-owned global sports branding, licensing, and professional development company, has entered a new era, poised for strategic alignment and exponential growth.

After 25 years of global innovation, youth sports development, and IP creation, his company is now being recognized as one of the most strategically positioned international sports ecosystems for potential corporate acquisition or global brand alignment.

Behind the headlines and tournaments lies a network that spans over 250 basketball academies in China, 60 American football programs, 100 athlete NIL and apparel relationships, and a track record of building retail infrastructure from zero to thousands of stores. With minimal overhead and maximum global leverage, TGBTG Sports has built a powerful and monetizable platform that is now attracting attention from private equity groups, sportswear manufacturers, and international investors.

“The sports and athlete branding landscape is evolving at a rapid rate,” says Cyril. “With AI, NIL, and digital commerce transforming global engagement, this is the time to leverage every existing asset—not just for the next 2–3 years, but to shape the sports business economy for the next 25.”

TGBTG’s professional basketball tours in China have become a key part of its active revenue engine. With two major international tours scheduled—July 25 through August 10, 2025, and October 15 through November 2, 2025—the company generates income from ticket sales, live streaming, sponsorships, and branded tour merchandise. These tours feature high-level American players and serve as a cornerstone of TGBTG’s visibility, commercial activity, and cultural exchange across China’s most influential sports cities.

From 2011 to 2018, TGBTG Sports was behind the ground-level expansion of the Starbury brand in China, taking retail distribution from zero to 4,800 storefronts across the mainland—an unprecedented achievement for a U.S.-based sports operator. That same distribution network has since grown to over 60,000 retail outlets throughout Asia.

In addition to building physical infrastructure, TGBTG quietly owns a portfolio of:

• 150+ sportswear SKUs

• 100+ proprietary slogans and IP assets

• Regional government relationships across the Caribbean and Africa

• Dozens of NIL athlete contracts in NCAA, NBA, and pro-am pipelines

Zhang Honghai, former executive at ICBC Bank and manager of TGBTG’s accounts in China from 2012 to 2018, shared:

“As a financial executive observing firsthand from Beijing, I witnessed TGBTG Sports generate real growth, real income, and execute every business plan it brought to China, especially in connection with Stephon Marbury’s legacy. Their impact on the ground was undeniable.”

Even with its footprint spanning four continents, TGBTG’s success has been built almost entirely through contract-based professionals: coaches, designers, marketers, and athletes who collaborated with founder Cyril White’s vision and leadership. No large full-time internal staff. No expensive office headquarters. Just a tightly run, asset-driven machine.

Clark Edlund, senior partner at CAZ Investments, a private equity firm with holdings across pro sports, commented after reviewing TGBTG’s operations:

“The fact that Cyril has been able to create so much global value using contracted resources—and without a full-time corporate team—is evidence of the massive upside available. With a formal corporate infrastructure and executive team, TGBTG could be scaled into a billion-dollar operation.”

With a current estimated enterprise value ranging between $21M and $36M, and strategic upside potential exceeding $100M+ over time, TGBTG Sports is not for sale—but is open to strategic conversations with aligned partners ready to build the future of global athlete development, sportswear distribution, NIL monetization, and youth market penetration.

“We’ve quietly built an international sports machine with a unique ecosystem that could only come together the way it has since 1999,” Cyril adds. “What’s next is finding the right strategic partner to elevate it, not from scratch, but from a powerful foundation that’s already generating results around the world.”

