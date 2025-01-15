News by Kandiss Edwards Political Reporter Yamiche Alcindor Returns To White House Briefing Room Alcindor worked as a correspondent for PBS NewsHour during Trump's first term in office.







Journalist Yamiche Alcindor will be NBC News‘ White House correspondent during the second Trump administration. Alcindor made the announcement on X on Jan. 13. The correspondent expressed her gratitude for the position and invited her social media followers to engage in the journalistic process.

“I’m heading back to the White House beat for @NBCNews to cover the second Trump administration. It’s a true honor to be a journalist, and I welcome all news tips and story ideas,” she wrote.

I’m heading back to the White House beat for @NBCNews to cover the second Trump administration. It’s a true honor to be a journalist and I welcome all news tips and story ideas. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 13, 2025

Alcindor covered the White House during Trump’s administration. In 2020, as a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, she gained attention for asking then-President Trump pointed questions. There are multiple documented interactions between the veteran journalist and the incoming president.

The president was known for sparring with the “liberal” media, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. When state governors were scrambling to find medical supplies to help COVID victims, the nation began importing masks, respirators, and personal protection equipment from other countries. Alcindor challenged Trump’s claims that state governments were requesting equipment they did not need.

Trump denied making the claims and chided the reporter for not making a more upbeat query.

“Why don’t you act a little more positive?” Trump said. “And you know what? That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.”

The tension between Alcindor and Trump did not go unnoticed. The interaction even prompted PBS News to release a statement in support of Alcindor.

“It’s never been the job of journalists in the White House press corps to preface questions with nice praise for dear leaders. Thankfully, reporters have traditionally held little fear of presidents,” the statement read.

RELATED COTNENT: Rashida Jones To Step Down As President Of MSNBC In Days Ahead Of Trump Inauguration