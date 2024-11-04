Yandy Smith-Harris Empowers Melanin-Rich Skin With YELLE Skincare

Yandy Smith-Harris is no stranger to breaking barriers, transitioning seamlessly from entertainment mogul to beauty entrepreneur. Her latest venture, YELLE Skincare, is more than just a beauty brand; it’s a mission-driven company focused on addressing the unique needs of melanin-rich skin. In this exclusive interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Yandy shared her journey into skincare, the vision behind YELLE, and her empowering advice for women of color pursuing entrepreneurship.

Like many of the most successful entrepreneurs, Yandy’s leap into the beauty industry was inspired by her personal struggles. She revealed to BE, “During a challenging period in my life, I struggled with depression, which visibly affected my skin.”

In her quest for solutions, she visited Sephora, only to find few affordable options for dark skin using clean ingredients. This gap in the market and her need for effective, budget-friendly skincare solutions motivated her to create YELLE Skincare.

“I wanted to build a brand that not only addressed these unmet needs but also promoted holistic well-being,” she explained. “My previous experiences in branding and entrepreneurship have been invaluable in shaping YELLE, allowing me to create products that truly resonate with and serve our community.”

Yandy’s vision for YELLE was clear from the beginning: to create a brand that truly understands the distinct needs of melanin-rich skin.

“I aimed to formulate a skincare line that tackled issues like hyperpigmentation and sensitivity to harsh ingredients,” she said. “My goal was to use plant-based ingredients to create safe, effective, and nourishing products.”

Representation is also at the forefront of YELLE’s mission. “I wanted YELLE to be a brand that speaks to our community—those whose beauty is often overlooked by the mainstream. We offer tailored solutions for darker skin tones while promoting self-love and confidence.”

Entering the beauty industry wasn’t without its challenges. While Yandy’s entertainment career gave her a platform, she had to prove herself in a new field.



“Coming from entertainment, I had to educate myself on the science behind skincare, formulations, and the beauty industry as a whole,” she shared.“

“Another challenge was building credibility in a field where I was new. However, I overcame this by partnering with experts and collaborating closely with my team to ensure YELLE’s products were high quality.

Her persistence paid off.

“Leveraging my existing platform to build brand awareness was crucial,” Yandy notes. “Staying true to my vision and creating something that filled a gap in the market kept me focused.”

One of the standout aspects of YELLE Skincare is its holistic approach, combining topical products with ingestible supplements. Yandy explains that this decision was rooted in her belief that skincare should go beyond surface-level solutions.

“Skincare is not just about what you put on your skin, but also what you put into your body,” she says. “Healthy, glowing skin often starts from within, so incorporating supplements made sense.”

YELLE’s supplements work in tandem with its topical products to address skin concerns more comprehensively.

“It’s about full-body wellness, which is central to YELLE’s philosophy,” Yandy adds.

As a successful entrepreneur, Yandy offers valuable advice for other women, especially women of color, looking to transition into industries they may not have prior experience in.

“First, believe in yourself and your vision, even when others may not,” she emphasizes. “It’s so important to have confidence in your ideas and the value you bring to the table.”

Yandy also stresses the importance of education and networking. “Take the time to learn the ins and outs of your industry, network with people who can help guide you, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Lastly, be patient and persistent. Success doesn’t happen overnight but stay focused on your goals and be ready to pivot when necessary.”

Looking to the future, Yandy is excited about what’s next for YELLE. “We’re continuously making YELLE better to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” she reveals. “Right now, I’m particularly excited about the new rebrand of the products, keeping the same formula with a revamped look -– and a fun 5th-anniversary event, which you’ll have to stay tuned to hear more about.”

YELLE is also focused on accessibility. “We’re working on increasing access to YELLE by entering more retail spaces and expanding our digital presence,” she says. “The goal is for more women to experience the benefits of our products.”

Juggling her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and TV personality, Yandy acknowledges that maintaining balance is always a challenge. “I try to focus on what matters most—my family and my health,” she shares. “I prioritize self-care and make time for myself to recharge.”

Her advice for other women balancing multiple roles is to seek support. “Do not be afraid to ask for help, delegate when you can, and make time for yourself without feeling guilty. You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Yandy’s approach to building YELLE has been rooted in staying authentic and understanding her audience. “One of the most important strategies was building a strong brand that resonates with our target audience,” she explains. “Understanding the needs of my community and creating products that serve them has been crucial to YELLE’s success.”

She also highlights the importance of influencer marketing and partnerships in growing her brand. “These strategies have been game changers for us in getting the word out and building trust with our customers,” she says.

As Yandy continues to build YELLE Skincare and empower women of color through her brand, her story serves as a powerful reminder that with persistence, passion, and a clear vision, success is within reach—even in new and competitive industries.

RELATED CONTENT: Yandy Smith On How To Be (Or Not To Be) a Successful Entrepreneur