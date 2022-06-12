Yara Shahidi From ‘Black-Ish’ Gifts Herself $4.8M LA Mansion As Grad Gift

Last month, Black-Ish and Grown-Ish star Yara Shahidi who plays Zoey Johnson, joined the elite group of Harvard University’s graduating class of 2022 — and to celebrate, she just signed off on a $4.8 million home in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to Yara Shahidi on graduating from Harvard University 💕 pic.twitter.com/F8X8Q5Oiy5 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 27, 2022

Located in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb in the foothills of L.A., the mansion sits snugly at the end of a cul-de-sac of the private La Cañada neighborhood. The Spanish hacienda-inspired architecture was one of recent renovations of the 1986-built home.

According to the listing, the 5,734-square-foot mansion contains two master suites with fireplaces, four bedrooms, 5.5 newly updated spa-style bathrooms, and a renovated kitchen.

The hand-carved double front doors welcome guests to an open-concept living room embellished with 20-foot ceilings and 10-foot french windows. The Spanish essence is styled in the form of arched openings, vast alcoves, an “angelic” main fireplace, and three lion waterspout indoor fountains.

And in the back, a split pathway of terracotta stairs lead to the foliage-surrounded swimming pool and jacuzzi, a view of lush green hills serving as the colorful scenery.

The bright, playful colors of the mansion honor Southern California architecture, along with the signature palm trees that surround the property.

Per Architectural Digest, the one-acre lot additionally features a detached billiards hall that is set to be reimagined into an art or office space for the 22-year-old Shahidi. The gated private sanctuary keeps all its classic allure while offering updates suited for modern living. The Harvard alum definitely came up on a well-deserved gorgeous residence tucked away in the Los Angeles hillside.

Other celebs that call La Cañada neighborhood home include the likes of Angela Bassett, Donald Glover, and creator of How I Met Your Mother, Carter Bays.