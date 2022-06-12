 Yara Shahidi From ‘Black-Ish’ Gifts Herself $4.8M LA Mansion As Grad Gift

Celebrity News Lifestyle

Yara Shahidi From ‘Black-Ish’ Gifts Herself $4.8M LA Mansion As Grad Gift

4
Yara Shahidi
(Image: MLS / Getty Images)

Last month, Black-Ish and Grown-Ish star Yara Shahidi who plays Zoey Johnson, joined the elite group of Harvard University’s graduating class of 2022 — and to celebrate, she just signed off on a $4.8 million home in Los Angeles.

Located in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb in the foothills of L.A., the mansion sits snugly at the end of a cul-de-sac of the private La Cañada neighborhood. The Spanish hacienda-inspired architecture was one of recent renovations of the 1986-built home.

(Image: MLS)

According to the listing, the 5,734-square-foot mansion contains two master suites with fireplaces, four bedrooms, 5.5 newly updated spa-style bathrooms, and a renovated kitchen. 

(Image: MLS)

The hand-carved double front doors welcome guests to an open-concept living room embellished with 20-foot ceilings and 10-foot french windows. The Spanish essence is styled in the form of arched openings, vast alcoves, an “angelic” main fireplace, and three lion waterspout indoor fountains.

(Image: MLS)

And in the back, a split pathway of terracotta stairs lead to the foliage-surrounded swimming pool and jacuzzi, a view of lush green hills serving as the colorful scenery.

(Image: MLS)

The bright, playful colors of the mansion honor Southern California architecture, along with the signature palm trees that surround the property.

Per Architectural Digest, the one-acre lot additionally features a detached billiards hall that is set to be reimagined into an art or office space for the 22-year-old Shahidi. The gated private sanctuary keeps all its classic allure while offering updates suited for modern living. The Harvard alum definitely came up on a well-deserved gorgeous residence tucked away in the Los Angeles hillside.

(Image: MLS)

Other celebs that call La Cañada neighborhood home include the likes of Angela Bassett, Donald Glover, and creator of How I Met Your Mother, Carter Bays.

 


×