Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ye Apologizes To Jewish People, Black Community In WSJ Ad Addressing ‘Those I’ve Hurt’ Ye says his offensive remarks stemmed from improper treatment of his 2002 car crash.







Ye has made an official apology for his past ways in a new public advertisement.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West shared the apology in the Wall Street Journal Jan. 26, buying up the ad space to do so. Titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” the father of four addressed his previous anti-semitic and racist remarks that offended multiple groups, especially the Jewish and Black communities. His offensive commentary led to his disgrace in the public eye, including the separation of his fashion brand, Yeezy, from its primary distributor, Adidas.

The letter, paid for by Yeezy, has Ye describing his own reasoning for his mental decline. He claims the rants stemmed from his 2022 car crash, which allegedly caused neurological damage that went untreated for years. X user Kurrco reposted the full letter.

Ye took out a Wall Street Journal ad to apologize for past antisemitic remarks.



In an open letter paid for by Yeezy, Ye apologized for his past remarks, which he claims stemmed from neurological damage after a 2002 car crash:



"To Those I’ve Hurt:



Twenty-five years ago, I was… pic.twitter.com/R2lGi1dGF8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 26, 2026

“Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. At the time, the focus was on the visible damage—the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.”

Ye explained how he never received a proper diagnosis until 2023, which caused “serious damage” to his mental state. He also stated that the “medical oversight” led to his bipolar disorder.

He explained how the disorder impacted his behavior, leading him not to heed others’ warnings about his actions. The Yeezy founder shared that he “lost touch with reality” and said things he “deeply regret[s].”

Ye continued, “The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help. It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable.”

The 48-year-old then addressed the “poor judgment” behind his anti-semitic remarks and accompanying fashion statements. He reaffirmed his love for Jewish people while asserting that he is not a Nazi, before speaking directly to another group he disappointed, the Black community.

“To the black community, which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us,” wrote the rapper.

Confirming that he underwent a four-month-long manic episode, he thanked his wife, Bianca Censori, for helping him get help as he reached rock bottom. This latest apology marks a previous attempt to make amends with the religious group, previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Now, Ye intends to rebuild his relationship with the public as he hopes to lead a new path.

“As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.”

RELATED CONTENT: Microsoft Investigates Widespread 365 Outage Impacting Outlook And Teams In North America