Ye Cites Bipolar Disorder While Apologizing For Past Antisemitic Remarks

Ye has made the bold move to sit down with a rabbi to atone for his past antisemitic remarks, attributing his behavior to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Video shared online from the Grammy-winning mogul’s Nov. 4 meeting with Rabbi Yoshiayao Yosef Pinto shows Ye holding the Rabbi’s hands while apologizing to the Jewish community for his past antisemitic behavior, which he attributed to personal “issues” he was struggling with at the time due to his personal mental health battles.

“I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability,” West said in a clip shared online. “I was dealing with various issues. I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability.”

Without directly referencing his past actions, which included antisemitic social media posts, controversial interviews, and public appearances wearing swastika shirts, Ye issued an apology, comparing his behavior to the effects of his bipolar episodes.

“So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room,” Ye explained. “Then, when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”

Ye said his public apology demonstrates his desire to “take accountability,” describing it as the “first steps” in rebuilding his relationship with the Jewish community “brick by brick” to create “strong walls” of repair.

Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel institutions, had a translator convey his acceptance of Ye’s apology.

“This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace,” Pinto said.

The apology represents a turning point for Ye, whose antisemitic remarks severely impacted his billionaire status. Following the backlash, the Chicago native lost partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, Universal Music Group, and others, causing his net worth to drop from an estimated $2 billion to roughly $400 million.

While Ye has continued releasing music over the years, he has not worked within the major label system since his split from UMG in 2022, nor has he performed a U.S. concert this year. He has taken his shows international, including a July performance in South Korea, with upcoming concerts in South Africa in December and Mexico in January. The “Stronger” rapper has also postponed the release of his upcoming Bully album.

