Ye Reportedly Worth Almost $3B

When Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was “canceled,” he vowed that he couldn’t be.

He might be right.

A recent determination by Eton Venture Services shows the Late Registration artist has recaptured that coveted billionaire status.

“In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 Billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services,” Yeezy, his company, said in a statement. “The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

(Yes, that was the entirety of the statement.)

This has happened less than three years after Ye reportedly lost his billionaire status after adidas and other companies dropped him in 2022 after he spewed what was labeled as antisemitic comments.

In 2022, Ye appeared on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ Efn where he boasted that “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” The athletic apparel company did just that.

Ye hasn’t stopped. He recently revealed the latest version of what he labels the Yeezy Slide, the SL-01, which has a Black colorway presently being sold with two other colors being released in the future. The cost of the slides are $20.

The infamous record producer is also back on his original hustle. He also revealed that he is working on his daughter North West’s debut album. “This little girl made me love music again 🥲 She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR, Chopped up beats for her album, and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

