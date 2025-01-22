Ye Showcases Latest Yeezy Footwear

His deal with adidas may be over, but that’s not stopping Ye from continuing his Jeezy footwear as the controversial rapper took to social media to tease the latest colorways for what’s labeled the SL-01.

According to Hypebeast, the talented music producer released photos of the two new colorways that are anticipated for the latest product. However, as a typical Ye move, the posts were deleted from his online accounts. But, the media outlet snatched pictures of the new SL-01 slide which showed the original color of Black and the two latest colors, soft gray and light taupe.

The black version was revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 14.

In the now-deleted post, Ye introduced the footwear as having a new nickname, The Yeezy Slides.

“[T]he SL-01 now has a nick name[.] The Yeezy Slides.”

The black SL-01 can be purchased on the Yeezy product website, along with other Yeezy products such as T-shirts, sweaters, and hoodies.

Sneaker Bar Detroit has reported that the slides retail for only $20 as they resemble the ones that were made during the adidas partnership.

And it looks like the creative genes have been passed down to Ye and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. Ye is working on her debut album.

“This little girl made me love music again 🥲 She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY”

The recording artist was written off as being canceled yet has been kept in the public eye with his latest activities in the fashion and music worlds.

